NOW: Bill de Blasio, Sal Albanese Face Off In Dem. Primary Debate | Watch Live | En Español | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

NYPD Hopes New Technology Will Help Crack Unsolved Murder Cases

Filed Under: Mike Sugerman, NYPD, Phenotyping

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD hopes a new, high-tech process will help solve old murders.

The process, called Phenotyping, uses a victim’s DNA to approximate his or her face — even if their body is found without a head.

The department is using the new technology for the first time in an effort to identify the victims in two unsolved homicides from 2005 and 2015.

“Still requires a lot of old fashioned gum shoe detective work,” Assistant Chief Patrick Conroy said Wednesday. “These are just leads that help us go in the direction we need to go.”

composite only with hair NYPD Hopes New Technology Will Help Crack Unsolved Murder Cases

(Credit: NYPD)

composite only no hair NYPD Hopes New Technology Will Help Crack Unsolved Murder Cases

(Credit: NYPD)

In the 2005 case, a human torso was found on July 26 at Cooper Transfer Facility on Maspeth Avenue in Brooklyn. Days later, a human skull was found in a garden on Stuyvesant Avenue in Brooklyn. It’s believed the body was placed in a dumpster on Gates Avenue, then moved to the transfer facility, police said.

“The torso is missing its head and hands and the lower extremities,” said Deputy Chief James Luango.

The victim is believed to be a black or Hispanic man, between the ages of 17 and 23 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 6 feet tall and 130 to 200 pounds.

picture 1 face NYPD Hopes New Technology Will Help Crack Unsolved Murder Cases

(Credit: NYPD)

In the 2015 case, dismembered partial human remains were found in Calvert Vaux Park on January 1 and March 22.

The victim is believed to be a woman between the ages of 20 and 45 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch