Point Lookout To Unveil Permanent Sept. 11 Memorial

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A permanent September 11th memorial will be unveiled next Monday in Point Lookout.

On Sept. 11, 2001, many people gathered on the beach in Point Lookout and watched in horror as part of the Manhattan skyline disappeared.

Now, 16 years later, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Anthony Santino said a permanent memorial will be unveiled on the beach.

The memorial includes a 30-foot tall beam from the North Tower.

“We’re going to have tablets that will have the names of every single individual who perished in the attacks and all those first responders who passed away subsequently because of 9/11 related illnesses,” Santino said.

Santino said in the future for those “for who 9/11 is just a page in the history book, we wanted to do something that makes it real.”

Nearly 500 Long Islanders were killed in the attacks.

