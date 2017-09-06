Small Business Spotlight: How ‘New Fork City’ Took Social Media By Storm

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – Over the past four years, New Fork City became one of the most popular food Instagram accounts, with 850,000 followers.

Gillian Presto, Emily Morse and Natalie Landsberg run the account, while attending four different colleges.

“When we started, food Instagrams weren’t really a thing. So we were able to get on it quickly, and we just grew organically. But we never expected down the line four years later for it to be this,” Gillian tells WCBS 880’s Joe Connolly.

In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, they share why they started the account and how it has grown into a business that brings in money.

