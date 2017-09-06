Teen Girl Suspected In Anti-Semitic Spray Painting At Syosset School, Police Say

RECAP: Bill de Blasio, Sal Albanese Face Off In Dem. Primary Debate | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

SYOSSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police released surveillance photos of a suspect late Wednesday after anti-Semitic graffiti and other profanities were found spray-painted on a school in Syosset, Long Island late last month.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, a school security officer discovered that the walls, doors and windows in the rear of Syosset High School, at 70 Southwoods Rd., had been spray-painted with anti-Semitic writings that included swastikas, Nassau County police said.

Also discovered written in various colors of spray paint were the name of the gang MS-13 and other profanities, police said.

Police Wednesday night said further investigation revealed that a girl believed to be 17 years old was involved with the crime. She was described as white, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds.

The girl was last seen wearing a dark tank top, dark jeans, black shoes, and wearing a black costume mask, police said.

Syosset Graffiti Suspect

Police believe this teenage girl was involved in spray-painting anti-Semitic graffiti and other profanities on Syosset High School. (Credit: Nassau County Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS.

