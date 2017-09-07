Breaking: Gene 'Stick' Michael, Who Helped Build '90s Yankees Dynasty, Dies At 79 | WFAN

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Sept. 7, 2017

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Phil Simms’ eyewear.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

With Simms filling in as co-host, the football knowledge in the studio was off the charts. The guys talked a lot about the upcoming season openers for the Giants and Jets, including delving into the Ezekiel Elliott situation and checking in on Brandon Marshall’s status.

Boomer and Phil also got into some baseball and bounced around other areas of the world of sports.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

