Lawmakers Take Aim At ‘Unacceptable’ Hit-And-Run Accidents In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officials gathered in front of the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office on Thursday to announce legislation designed to better hold hit-and-run drivers accountable.
As 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported, popular DJ Jinx Paul was left to die in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn last year — one of 60 people who were killed or injured in such accidents.
Lawmakers said that number is not acceptable. Assemblyman Joe Lentol is sponsoring a bill to close the loophole that minimizes certain penalties if drunk drivers with priors or anyone speeding or running a red light, is caught later.
“The current law gives them a reason to run. When this law changes, they will no longer have a reason to run,” acting Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said.
The ‘Hit-And-Run Prevention Act’ also calls for the creation of an AMBER alert type system that would provide information about the vehicle being sought.
Lentol said staying at the scene of an accident could save a life.