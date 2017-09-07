Florida Keeps Wary Eye On Hurricane Irma As People Evacuate

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes Thursday morning as Hurricane Irma barrels toward the region with potentially catastrophic winds.

During several media appearances Wednesday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott strongly urged people to evacuate if asked to do so by local officials. The governor waived tolls on all Florida highways and told people if they were thinking about leaving to “get out now.”

Scott warned that Irma is “bigger, faster and stronger” than Hurricane Andrew, the last Category 5 storm to hit the state.

Meanwhile, hundreds of storm evacuees are pouring into LaGuardia Airport from Florida.

“It was scary because you’d find a flight and then it would be gone,” said Florida International University student Sarah Quirk. “You’d put your name in and someone else would take it.”

Ticket prices skyrocketed as desperate customers tried to book last minute flights.

“I was really lucky to get a flight because the next day the flights doubled and tripled,” said Miami resident Donna Marano.

After receiving backlash, many airlines have set reduced fares. JetBlue is offering $99 flights out of areas under the threat of Irma, but the demand is high. They’ve already cancelled 150 flights.

“My brother is trying to get a flight right now, but everything is sold out,” said Miami resident Andres Garzon.

“Everyone is panicking,” said University of Miami student Emma Freeman. “All my friends are driving hours and hours to get out of there.”

Nicole Habina of New Jersey, studying at the University of Miami, got on the road as reports of the storm got worse.

“By the time we woke up in Miami on Tuesday, it was already a Category 5 and that’s when we realized there was absolutely no possibility of us staying in Miami,” she said.

But others have decided to stick it out and hunker down.

“It’s scary,” said resident Danny Lemus. “It seems like it’s gonna be a big one, but I’ve been through Andrew. But we’re going to hammer it out, see what happens.”

Mayors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties issued mandatory evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying mainland areas in the metro area of 6 million, where forecasters predict the hurricane with winds of 180 mph could strike by early Sunday.

An estimated 25,000 people or more left the Florida Keys after all visitors were ordered to clear out, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic on the single highway that links the chain of low-lying islands to the mainland.

But because of the uncertainty in any forecast this far out, state and local authorities in Miami and Fort Lauderdale held off for the time being on ordering any widespread evacuations there.

It has been almost 25 years since Florida took a hit from a Category 5 storm. Hurricane Andrew struck just south of Miami in 1992 with winds topping 165 mph, killing 65 people and inflicting $26 billion in damage. It was at the time the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history.

The most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic caused deaths and injuries, destroyed homes and flooded streets Wednesday as it roared through islands in the northern Caribbean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could rake the entire length of Florida’s east coast and push into Georgia and the Carolinas.

As Irma drew closer, Georgia and South Carolina declared a state of emergency. North Carolina declared a state of emergency taking effect Thursday morning.

