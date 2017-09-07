Gene ‘Stick’ Michael, Who Helped Build Yankees ’90s Dynasty, Dies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gene “Stick” Michael, the architect of the Yankees’ dynasty in the 1990s, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 79.
According to the Daily News, Michael died of a heart attack.
Michael was a player, manager and general manager for the Yankees. But his greatest impact on the organization came as its GM from 1991-95. He drafted or signed all of the Yankees’ “Core Four” — Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte and Jorge Posada. They helped the team win the World Series in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2000.
After his tenure as general manager was over, Michael served as the Yankees’ vice president of major league scouting until 2003, when he was promoted to vice president and senior adviser.
In two seasons as the Yankees’ manager (1981-82), Michael went 92-76. He also managed the Cubs in 1986 and ’87, going 114-124.
He played in the majors from 1966-75 for the Yankees, Pirates, Dodgers and Tigers. Michael, who played shortstop, batted .229 with 15 homers and 226 RBIs over his 10-year career.
