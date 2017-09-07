Hurricane Irma Brings Death, Destruction To The Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBSNewYork/AP) — The eye of Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest off the Dominican Republic’s northern coast as the Category 5 storm continues its destructive path over the Caribbean.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the hurricane was centered about 95 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and is moving at about 17 mph with maximum sustained winds near 180 mph.

Irma skirted by Puerto Rico overnight. The island dodged the eye of the storm, but Irma still left much of the island in the dark. Officials there say nearly a million people have no power and around 50,000 don’t have water.

To the east, authorities struggled to get aid to small Caribbean islands devastated by the storm’s record 185 mph winds earlier Wednesday, while people in Florida rushed to get ready for a possible direct hit on the Miami area.

Communications were difficult with areas hit by Irma, and information on damage trickled out.

On St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, neighborhoods are underwater.

Barbuda, where the hurricane’s core crossed almost directly over the island early Wednesday, took a major hit. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne nearly every building was damaged by the storm.

“What I saw was heart wrenching,” he said. “I mean, absolutely devastating.”

He said roads and telecommunications systems were wrecked and recovery would take months, if not years.

Significant damage was also reported on St. Martin, an island split between French and Dutch control. Photos and video circulating on social media showed major damage to the airport in Philipsburg and the coastal village of Marigot heavily flooded.

France sent emergency food and water there and to the French island of St. Bart’s, where Irma ripped off roofs and knocked out electricity.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies to remove debris and give other services that will largely be paid for by the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, authorities say at least one person has died in the northeast Caribbean island of Anguilla, raising the death toll of Irma to at least 10. The Caribbean Disaster Management Agency reported the death early Thursday and said 90 percent of roads in Anguilla are impassible.

France’s Interior Minister, Gerard Collomb, told Franc Info that at least eight people have died and another 23 were injured in the French Caribbean island territories of St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. That number is expected to rise.

In Barbuda, a 2-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicted Irma would remain at Category 4 or 5 for the next day or two as passes just to the north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday, nears the Turks & Caicos and parts of the Bahamas by Thursday night and skirts Cuba on Friday night into Saturday. It will then likely head north toward Florida.

The storm is expected to hit Florida sometime Sunday, and Gov. Rick Scott said he planned to activate 7,000 National Guard soldiers by Friday. He warned that Irma is “bigger, faster and stronger” than Hurricane Andrew, which wiped out entire neighborhoods in south Florida 25 years ago.

Experts worried that Irma could rake the entire Florida east coast from Miami to Jacksonville and then head into Savannah, Georgia, and the Carolinas, striking highly populated and developed areas.

“This could easily be the most costly storm in U.S. history, which is saying a lot considering what just happened two weeks ago,” said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

On Miami Beach, mandatory evacuations have been ordered for high risk areas along the coast. For everyone else, it is being strongly suggested to get out of Irma’s way as quickly as possible.

“It is life threatening,” Scott said. “This is not a storm you can sit and wait through.”

Some residents trying to get out are sitting and waiting in hours long lines at gas stations, often times to find the pumps have run dry.

“I passed two gas stations on the way here that were both empty,” driver Robbie Hippensteel said.

For those looking to evacuate by air, American Airlines says it will wind down operations on Friday afternoon in southern Florida before completely cancelling flights throughout the weekend.

