Family Of Long Island Teen Who Died During Football Drill Plans $15M Suit

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The family of a 16-year-old Long Island boy who died when a 10-foot log fell on his head during a preseason high school football drill has filed notice they intend to sue for $15 million in damages.

Joshua Mileto was carrying a 400-pound log with four other players on the Sachem East High School football team when it somehow fell and killed him, police said. Detectives preliminarily deemed the death to be accidental.

The Aug. 10 tragedy led to the removal of the high school’s head football coach and an assistant, pending an internal investigation by the school district. The team is scheduled to play its first game of the season on Saturday.

“There was no thought or consideration as to what could, and unfortunately did, happen if the boys lost control of the log or it was dropped for any reason,” Jay Dankner, the attorney representing Mileto’s family, said Thursday.

“The recreational and sports training experts we have contacted have unanimously said that it was negligence on the part of the school and football team to have allowed these boys to run this drill and even more reckless to not have supervised or controlled it in any way.”

Dankner said that while some members of the coaching staff may have been nearby, he contended the players did not receive specific training or supervision on how to perform the drill. Mileto, a wide receiver, was 5-foot-6, 134 pounds.

“It was clearly negligent, it was reckless to have instructed these young boys to do this exercise,” Dankner told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “This exercise is done in training by Navy SEALs and they have problems with it, let alone kids weighing 130 pounds. It’s absurd.”

Following the accident, an expert at the University of Connecticut questioned the wisdom of having teenagers perform an exercise that involves carrying a heavy object and that was developed for Navy SEALs.

“There’s so much potential for things to go wrong that I would really want people to think twice before doing something like that,” said Douglas Casa, executive director of the Korey Stringer Institute, which works to improve safety for athletes.

Notice of the pending lawsuit was filed Wednesday, and is the first step before a formal lawsuit is filed against the Sachem Central School District and Sachem East Touchdown Club Inc. A spokeswoman said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

Club officials, who operated the preseason camp, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare to lose your child and especially in this manner here. This wasn’t an accident, this was a preventable, foreseeable occurrence,” Dankner said. “If someone had just given it some thought. And that’s the real tragedy of it.”

The family will be seeking $7.5 million for the boy’s pain and suffering and $7.5 million for his death.

“They want to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen to any other young man in this country,” Dankner said, adding that the family is heartbroken and is not yet ready to speak publicly about the tragic loss.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)