Opening Statements Continue In Sen. Menendez’s Corruption Trial

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The question of “why?” and not “what?” could hold the key to U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial.

An attorney for the New Jersey Democrat told jurors during opening statements Wednesday in Newark that he would concede that Menendez did all of the things prosecutors say he did.

Those included taking luxury vacations courtesy of Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen and meeting and corresponding with government officials on issues that could affect Melgen’s business interests.

But attorney Abbe Lowell says jurors can’t find Menendez guilty unless they conclude he and Melgen had a bribery arrangement, something Lowell says there’s no evidence to prove.

Justice Department attorney Peter Koski says Melgen’s campaign contributions and other inducements corresponded to times when Menendez met with government officials to pressure them on behalf of Melgen.

The U.S. attorney called Menendez “Melgen’s personal United States Senator.”

Menendez and Melgen were indicted in 2015 and face multiple fraud and bribery charges in a case that could threaten Menendez’s political career and potentially alter the makeup of a deeply divided U.S. Senate if he’s convicted.

Menendez has denied the allegations. Before entering the courthouse Wednesday, Menendez made what his aid said would be his last public statement until the trial is over.

“I have committed my entire adult life, since I was 19, to fighting for the people of New Jersey. Never, not once, have I dishonored my public office,” Menendez said with his daughter and son behind him. “I started my public career fighting corruption and I have always acted in accordance with the law. I believe when all of the facts are known, I will be vindicated.”

The 63-year-old getting choked up as he thanked those who have stood by him.

“I appreciate my family, my son and daughter who are here today,” he said. “I appreciate all of my supporters who have stood by me as I try to clear my name. I am thankful for the countless New Jerseyeans who either called me or called my office to say they’ve had my back, as I’ve had theirs.”

Melgen’s attorney began his opening statement near the close of court on Wednesday and is scheduled to resume Thursday morning.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

