‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Demetrious Johnson, Valentina Shevchenko Discuss Upcoming UFC 215 Fights

On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, it’s fight week!
Co-host Pete Hoffman is still away with his new baby boy but managed to jump on the hotline this week to talk about what’s next following Mayweather-McGregor now that the dust has completely settled. Pete and Ike preview UFC 215, which is flying under the radar, though two title fights headline a surprisingly talent-rich card.
Going for a record 11th consecutive title defense, UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson will try to break Anderson Silva’s four-year-old record Saturday against fifth-ranked Ray Borg. Johnson is the unanimous pound-for-pound king now that Jon Jones has fallen once again, and while silent and composed on the outside, “Mighty Mouse” leaves no doubt inside the cage. He joined Ike at to talk about diet, his lifestyle and video games.
But before Johnson goes for history at UFC 215, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko will try to avenge a loss and gain a belt in the process against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. A closely contested fight at UFC 196, the two relentless fighters look to continue the fireworks in this highly anticipated rematch. “Bullet” talked with Ike about training alongside her sister, potentially moving down in weight and where her victory dance originates from.
