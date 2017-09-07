CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Demetrious Johnson, Valentina Shevchenko Discuss Upcoming UFC 215 Fights

Filed Under: Demetrious Johnson, Outside The Cage, UFC, Valentina Shevchenko

NEW YORK (WFAN) — On this week’s edition of the “Outside the Cage” podcast, it’s fight week!

Co-host Pete Hoffman is still away with his new baby boy but managed to jump on the hotline this week to talk about what’s next following Mayweather-McGregor now that the dust has completely settled. Pete and Ike preview UFC 215, which is flying under the radar, though two title fights headline a surprisingly talent-rich card.

Going for a record 11th consecutive title defense, UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson will try to break Anderson Silva’s four-year-old record Saturday against fifth-ranked Ray Borg. Johnson is the unanimous pound-for-pound king now that Jon Jones has fallen once again, and while silent and composed on the outside, “Mighty Mouse” leaves no doubt inside the cage. He joined Ike at to talk about diet, his lifestyle and video games.

Demetrious Johnson UFC

Demetrious Johnson, right, battles Wilson Reis during their flyweight championship bout on UFC Fight Night at the Sprint Center on April 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But before Johnson goes for history at UFC 215, Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko will try to avenge a loss and gain a belt in the process against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes. A closely contested fight at UFC 196, the two relentless fighters look to continue the fireworks in this highly anticipated rematch. “Bullet” talked with Ike about training alongside her sister, potentially moving down in weight and where her victory dance originates from.

For more exclusive content, check the guys out on Twitter: @_OutsideTheCage, Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch