Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Perth Amboy Teen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager from Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
Sofia Eugenio, 16, was last seen Tuesday getting into a red Ford Escape at around 2 p.m. on 612 Raritan Ave and was going to see her boyfriend, 18-year-old Elijah Hosein, in the Fords area, police said.
The Ford Escape was located Thursday and Eugenio was last spotted in the area of Highland Terrace in Fords.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Sofia Eugenio, please call 911 or contact the Perth Amboy Police Department 732-442-4400.