‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: ‘Live’ From NYCFC House

NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Soccer in the City” podcast hosts Glenn Crooks and Roberto Abramowitz recorded this week’s episode live from the NYCFC House on West 14th Street and Eighth Avenue in the Meatpacking District.
They analyze the return of Andrea Pirlo and Tommy McNamara as well as the return to form of Jack Harrison and RJ Allen, who will battle newly signed Andruz Struna for time at the back.
The guys also take a close look at the U.S. men’s national team’s most recent qualifiers and the road ahead.
