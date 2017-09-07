‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: ‘Live’ From NYCFC House

Filed Under: NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Soccer in the City” podcast hosts Glenn Crooks and Roberto Abramowitz recorded this week’s episode live from the NYCFC House on West 14th Street and Eighth Avenue in the Meatpacking District.

They analyze the return of Andrea Pirlo and Tommy McNamara as well as the return to form of Jack Harrison and RJ Allen, who will battle newly signed Andruz Struna for time at the back.

The guys also take a close look at the U.S. men’s national team’s most recent qualifiers and the road ahead.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch