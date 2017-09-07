U.S. Open Eats

By John Friia

Tennis fans are flocking to the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow Corona Park to watch the U.S. Open. In between matches, fans can stop by the Food Village to grab a bite to eat or order the signature Honey Deuce cocktail from Grey Goose. There are returning favorites, including ACES from Chef Ed Brown and Wine Bar Food by Chef Tony Mantuano, but visitors can also try these new spots:

Melt Shop

New Yorkers craving a pressed sandwich from Melt Shop can stop by the Queens outpost in the Food Village for some of its signature comfort food options. Spectators can order the Fried Chicken Melt made with buttermilk fried chicken, red cabbage slaw and pepper jack, topped with Melt Shop’s namesake sauce. Or try the Classic Grilled Cheese filled with American and New York Cheddar cheese and stuffed with Applewood smoked bacon. Melt Shop also offers crispy tater tots with a dusting of Parmesan cheese.

BLT Prime by David Burke

One of the city’s most acclaimed steakhouses, BLT Prime by David Burke is back at the U.S. Open in a refurbished Champions Bar & Grill. With dining options including Angry Taco and BLT Fish Shack, hungry diners can try fresh lobster tails or tuna tartare, or take their pick of one the award-winning 28-day dry aged steaks. Taco lovers can order the Pollo Tacos with chipotle chicken Pico de Galo, lettuce and crema Fresca at Angry Taco. No meal is complete at a David Burke’s restaurant without a cheesecake lollipop or candied bacon.

Joju

One of the latest international cuisines offered at the U.S. Open is from Joju, a popular Vietnamese sandwich shop in Queens. Using their homemade bread, Joju offers three signature dishes that gives diners the flavors of Vietnam in the middle of a tennis tournament, including grilled Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi. Other food options include the Loaded Banh Mi Fries topped with house sauce, spicy mayo, green sauce, pickled daikon and carrots, chopped cilantro and jalapeños with a runny egg. Those craving something traditional with a Vietnamese twist can try the Banh Mi Bacon Dog, a hot dog smothered with banh mi fixings and bacon.

Creperie by Le Chef Paul

Whether patrons are looking for lunch or dessert, they can stop by Creperie by Le Chef Paul. Offering sweet and savory crepes, the Food Village stand serves three crepe creations, including a Le Boeuf Bourguignon Crepe filled with skirt steak and the La Poulet Dijon Crepe with juicy chicken and Dijon sauce. A sweeter option is the La Pomme Crepe stuffed with apple confit, brown sugar and caramel.

Fuku

New Yorkers are familiar with David Chang’s famous chicken sandwiches from Fuku, and tennis fan can snag one at the Food Village. Besides the Habanero seasoned chicken, there are two new dishes that people will be lining up to try. The first is a partnership with Du’s Donuts: The Double Berry Ice Cream Sandwich. The sweet treat is made with two strawberry and blueberry donuts held together with vanilla bean ice cream. The second dish is the U.S. Open exclusive 163 Burger. Made with two beef patties topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes between two Hot Bread Kitchen Bing Bread, the patty is David Chang’s first hamburger.

