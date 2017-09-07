How To Get WCBS Newsradio 880 Flash Briefings On Your Alexa Device

(WCBS Newsradio) — As we like to say: “Wherever you are, we are – WCBS Newsradio 880.”
WCBS 880 has always been on your radio. We’re on your computer and smart phone too.
And now you can catch up with the latest news from WCBS880 on your Amazon Echo and other voice controlled devices.
Here’s how to add WCBS Newsradio 880 to your Amazon Alexa playlist.
Open your Alexa app or log onto your Alexa account at Alexa.Amazon.com.
From settings, select Flash Briefings. Now select Get more Flash Briefing content, search WCBS 880 and you’ll be able to turn on our updates.
From there it’s as simple as asking Alexa for the latest Flash Briefing from WCBS Newsradio 880.
The top stories are now available at your command with the WCBS 880 Flash Briefings.
