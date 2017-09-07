Mets’ Wilmer Flores To Miss Rest Of Season With Broken Nose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Add another name to the long list of Mets whose season has been cut short due to injury.

The team announced Thursday that infielder Wilmer Flores has been placed on the disabled list and will not play again after a foul ball broke his nose Saturday against the Astros.

Flores described the freakish injury a day later.

“I didn’t feel my nose,” he said, according to the New York Post. “I thought I didn’t have a nose. I was just numb.”

Flores was still experiencing swelling as recently as Tuesday and was set to be re-examined Thursday.

Appearing in 110 games, Flores batted .271 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs this season.

The broken nose capped off a strange season health-wise for Flores. He was hospitalized and spent two weeks on the DL in April with a knee infection.

Other Mets who have suffered season-ending injuries this season are Yoenis Cespedes, Michael Conforto, T.J. Rivera, David Wright, Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz, Tyler Pill and Josh Edgin.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)