3 To See At ACC: Meet Saddle, Chica & Coleslaw

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Saddle, Chica & Coleslaw.

Plus, ACC’s friendly felines are getting in touch with their inner fashionistas and are ready to strut the catwalk out of ACC and into adopters’ homes! Check out this special “America’s Top Meowdel” event, with adoption fees waived for all cats 6 months and over, September 9th through September 17, 2017.

Saddle (A1123824) Super sweet Saddle, approximately six years old is affectionate and playful. Her previous family says she has been around a large breed dog – and didn’t pay the dog any attention. Meet this cutie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street. Her adoption fee is waived during ACC’s “America’s Next To Meowdel” promotion, running Sept. 9 – Sept. 17!

Chica (A1123746) Chica’s tail wags like a helicopter! She used to live with another dog, whose company she enjoyed. This friendly, beautiful girl is approximately five years old. Met her at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Coleslaw (A1123074) Coleslaw, an ACC volunteer writes, “has the sweet neediness of a puppydog. This cozy guy is very eager for companionship. When he sees someone, he gets all excited, and when you visit him, he immediately smushes himself into a pancake and soaks up the love. He’ll also get upset and protest if you turn your attention elsewhere. Coleslaw obviously needs a home where he can get lots of attention.” Meet Coleslaw at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

September 9, 12 – 4pm: Petco Gateway Mall, 528 Gateway Drive #4, Brooklyn, NY 11239

September 9, 12 – 5pm: Petco Gun Hill Rd, 1750 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10469

September 10, 12 – 4pm: Petco Forest Hills, 9111 Metropolitan Avenue, Forest Hills, NY 11374

September 10, 12 – 4pm: Petco Turtle Bay, 991 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.