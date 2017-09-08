50 Stories: ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ Continued

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In this week’s 50 Stories podcast, listen back to A Night of New York Stories, Part 2.

Former New York Giant George Martin talks about playing for legendary coach Bill Parcells and the motivation 9/11 first responders gave him to walk across the country raising money for them.

Musician Paul Shaffer shares his love of New York radio and talks about his song writing.

Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly tells a story about the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, which he vividly remembered on the morning of September 11, 2001.

Finally, the one and only Tony Bennett shared the story of his real now and how a famous entertainer made him change it.

Listen back to Part 1 here.

