80 Rescued Harvey Pets Get Flight On Southwest Airlines

1010 WINS — Hundreds of animals have been rescued following Hurricane Harvey and the massive flooding in its wake.
Eighty dogs and cats traveled on a Southwest Airlines flight to San Diego to the Helen Woodward Animal Center to relieve some of the overcrowding at the Texas shelters.
The 1,400 miles were a worthy journey to rescue the furry friends.
Volunteers, flight attendants and the pilot were more than happy to help the animals and even give them some extra snuggles.
It was a great day for man and man’s best friend alike!