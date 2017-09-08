Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

80 Rescued Harvey Pets Get Flight On Southwest Airlines

1010 WINS  — Hundreds of animals have been rescued following Hurricane Harvey and the massive flooding in its wake.

Eighty dogs and cats traveled on a Southwest Airlines flight to San Diego to the Helen Woodward Animal Center to relieve some of the overcrowding at the Texas shelters.

The 1,400 miles were a worthy journey to rescue the furry friends.

Volunteers, flight attendants and the pilot were more than happy to help the animals and even give them some extra snuggles.

It was a great day for man and man’s best friend alike!

