Teen At Center Of Weiner Sexting Scandal Says Conversation Quickly Turned Obscene

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The underage girl at the center of the most recent Anthony Weiner sexting scandal has spoken out for the first time.

The former congressman’s lewd messages to her ultimately led him to plead guilty to a federal charge.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the messages not only led to the charges against Weiner, but also to a scandal within Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The girl called the communications disgusting.

“I just sent him a nice message, just hello, I’m a huge fan,” she said.

She said she wanted to see if Anthony Weiner was up to his old tricks during last year’s presidential election.

It turned out that he was.

In an exclusive interview with Inside Edition, the underage girl said she sent the former Queens congressman a direct message on Twitter in January of 2016 when she was 15 year-old.

“I knew it was going downhill really fast,” she said.

She said the messages from the Democrat quickly turned obscene — in one of them, Weiner posed shirtless with his young son.

“I was disgusted, that’s part of the reason I came forward,” she said.

Weiner’s previous sexting scandals had derailed his political career. This time, his wife Huma Abedin was helping to run Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

When the FBI started investigating Weiner’s lewd communications with the teen they confiscated his laptop. On his laptop they found a new batch of emails that Clinton had sent Abedin.

That led to former FBI Director James Comey to re-open the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while Secretary of State, just days before the election.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton would be running for president in the year 2016, and I wanted to see if Anthony was still up to the same antics,” the girl said.

Inside Edition said it is witholding the girl’s name because she is underage, but the girl’s father gave permission for her face to be shown.

Weiner went on to plead guilty to a charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.