CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Woman With The World’s Longest Fingernails Has Been Growing Them For More Than 20 Years

Filed Under: Fingernails, Guinness Book Of Records, Nail Polish

1010 WINS-Exactly how long does it take to paint almost 19 feet of fingernails?

For 24 years, Texas native Ayanna Williams has been letting her nails go au naturel — almost. It takes her up to 20 hours and two bottles of polish to dress up her curious cuticles.

The Guinness Book of World Records has officially honored Ayanna as holding the world record for the “longest fingernails on a pair of (female) hands” after measuring them at a whopping combined total length of 576.4 cm (18ft 10.9in). This record tops the previous holder, New York City’s Chris “The Dutchess” Walton, who has since cut her nails — the length of which totaled 731.4 cm (23ft 11in).

longest fingernails close up tcm25 491601 Woman With The Worlds Longest Fingernails Has Been Growing Them For More Than 20 Years

(Photo: Guinness Book of Records)

Ayanna’s days are filled with the scents of polish and preen as she currently works as a manicurist in Houston and rests her head at night right next to a special pillow for her record holding hooks. As far as doing the dishes — that’s something she certainly avoids in order to protect them, which elicits questions about what other activities she misses out on.

Ayanna told Guinness World Records during her photo shoot for the 2018 book that it takes her “longer to do anything than it would take other people, because of the length of my nails,” but she has no plans on trimming them anytime soon.

“They’re a part of me so they’re here to stay!”

 

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch