Best Things To Do In New York This Weekend

By Jessica Allen

Summer is definitely over, folks. Celebrate (or mourn) this weekend by attending a fashion show or listening to a live podcast. Read on for details!

New York Fashion Week

Various venues

New York, NY

fashionweekonline.com

NYC veritably bursts with the prettiest of pretty people every day of the year, but the attractiveness factor is significantly heightened every September, when Fashion Week rolls (struts? sashays? shimmies?) into town. If you can’t get into the tents, no matter. There’s plenty of outstanding style to be espied in and around the various venues (dress nicely enough, and you might get yourself featured on a street style blog or two and invited to a swanky party). Now through Wednesday, September 13, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Now Hear This Podcast Festival

Javits Center

655 West 34th St.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 216-2000

nowhearthisfest.com

Like podcasts? Love them? Don’t know much about them but want to learn more? You’re in luck: this weekend all your favorite podcasters, from such podcasts as NPR’s Planet Money, Larry Wilmore: Black Aire, and Terrible, Thanks for Asking, will descend on the Javits Center. The second annual Now Hear This Podcast Festival will feature the sweet sounds, notable quotes and deep wisdom of some 25 podcasts in all. It’s pretty cool to see these folks doing their aural thing, live. Friday, September 8, through Sunday, September 10, see schedule for details, tickets required.

Festival of the New Trumpet

Various venues

New York, NY

fontmusic.org

Oh, what amazing sounds can be made via a seemingly simple brass horn. The Festival of the New Trumpet showcases new music for the trumpet across multiple genres, including jazz, R&B, blues, hip hop, gospel, pop, and Slavic soul. One of the highlights will no doubt be a multi-trumpet celebration led by the festival’s curator and founder Dave Douglas, in honor of its 15th anniversary. Friday, September 8, through Thursday, September 14, see schedule for details and ticket info.

Pig Island

Erie Basin Park Waterfront

1 Beard St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(718) 246-4532

www.pigisland.com

Time to get your nom-nom on! The eighth annual Pig Island is a totally immersive experience. Your ticket nets you entry into pork nirvana, ham heaven, bacon delight. This all-day “pork fest” features nibbles and bites from some of the most talented chefs around. It’s all you care to eat and drink (speaking of, libations include cider, wine, and artisanal spirits from local distilleries). When you get tired of eating (as if), you can attend knife demos, listen to farmers and compare hog tats with star chefs. Saturday, September 9, 11:30 am to 4 pm, $75, tickets required.

Summer on the Hudson: West Side County Fair

Riverside Park South

Pier I at West 70th Street

New York, NY 10069

on.nyc.gov

The annual Summer on the Hudson: West Side County Fair brings a little bit of country straight into the heart of Manhattan. No kidding! This event transforms Riverside Park into a real-live county fair, complete with fiddle music, aerialists, stilt walkers, cotton candy and sideshow performers. This year’s event also features a “stop-and-swap”: feel free to bring some items you no longer need or use, such as clean clothes or kids’ toys and grab something for yourself. You know what they say…one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Sunday, September 10, 1 to 6 pm, free.