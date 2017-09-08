Boomer And Brandon Deliver NFL Week 1 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Finally on Friday the guys got to the portion of the radio program where Boomer and guest co-host Brandon Tierney offered up their picks-picks-picks, against the spread, for Week 1 of the NFL season.

They are as follows:

1. — Raiders (+2.5) @ Titans — Boomer: Titans; Brandon: Titans

2. — Seahawks (+3) @ Packers — Boomer: Seahawks; Brandon: Packers

3. — Jets (+8.5) @ Bills — Boomer: Jets; Brandon: Bills

4. — Giants (+4) @ Cowboys — Boomer: Giants; Brandon: Giants

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “May The Force Be With You.” …

