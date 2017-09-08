Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Sept. 8, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Brandon Tierney’s penchant for sweating early on during a program.
Boomer and guest co-host Brandon spent some time looking back on the legacy of Gene Michael, the long-time Yankees executive who died on Thursday. Later, they spent some time discussing the Chiefs’ surprising win over the Patriots to open the NFL season.
Before signing off, they offered up their Week 1 picks-picks-picks (against the spread).
