Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Sept. 8, 2017

Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Brandon Tierney’s penchant for sweating early on during a program.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer and guest co-host Brandon spent some time looking back on the legacy of Gene Michael, the long-time Yankees executive who died on Thursday. Later, they spent some time discussing the Chiefs’ surprising win over the Patriots to open the NFL season.

Before signing off, they offered up their Week 1 picks-picks-picks (against the spread).

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

More from Boomer & Carton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch