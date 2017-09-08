NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants will play in their 93rd season opener Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

While Big Blue’s record in season openers has been historically good — 50-37-5 — New York has won just one of their last six Week 1 games. (They beat the Cowboys on the road in last year’s opener.)

Here’s a look at the 10 most memorable Giants season openers in the modern era.

10. Sept. 12, 2010: Giants 31, Panthers 18

The Giants opened their new stadium — known then as New Meadowlands Stadium — on a high note, as Eli Manning passed for three touchdowns and the defense intercepted Carolina quarterback Matt Moore three times en route to the victory.

9. Sept. 9, 2007: Giants 45, Cowboys 35



Big Blue’s offense opened the year in midseason form at Texas Stadium, as Manning passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns and Plaxico Burress caught eight passes for 144 yards and three TDs, including a 60-yarder on the Giants’ third play from scrimmage. It was the first win in what turned out to be a world championship season for New York.

8. Sept. 9, 1990: Giants 27, Eagles 20



Just days after ending his holdout, Lawrence Taylor sacked Philadelphia QB Randall Cunningham three times in the victory at Giants Stadium.

7. Sept. 1, 1996: Bills 23, Giants 20 (OT)

In one of the Giants’ most gut-wrenching openers, New York squandered a 17-0 second-quarter lead at home. Steve Christie’s 34-yard field goal in overtime was the death knell.

6. Sept. 5, 1993: Giants 26, Bears 20





In Dan Reeves’ debut as Giants coach, Phil Simms tossed a 1-yard TD pass to Jarrod Bunch with 1:07 remaining against the Bears at Soldier Field. On Chicago’s next snap, Taylor strip-sacked Jim Harbaugh and recovered the fumble, sealing the victory.

5. Sept. 15, 1963: Giants 37, Colts 28

The Giants stormed back from a 21-3 second-quarter deficit to beat Johnny Unitas and the Colts in Baltimore. Y.A. Tittle passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns and Phil King caught five passes for 101 yards and a score in the win.

4. Aug. 31, 1997: Giants 31, Eagles 17



With Philadelphia going in for what would’ve been the tying score with five minutes to play, Sam Garnes intercepted a Rodney Peete pass and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown to ice the victory.

3. Sept. 21, 1969: Giants 24, Vikings 23

Big Blue trailed 23-10 in the fourth quarter before Fran Tarkenton, playing against his former and future team, completed 16- and 10-yard touchdown passes Don Herrmann in the final five minutes to pull out the win at Yankee Stadium.

2. Sept. 11, 2005: Giants 42, Cardinals 19



New York found itself down 13-7 at halftime, but then dominated the Cardinals in the second half, outscoring them 35-6 in the Meadowlands. The Giants were helped by Willie Ponder’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Chad Morton’s 52-yard punt return for a score.

1. Sept. 11, 1989: Giants 27, Redskins 24



Raul Allegre kicked a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to tie it and then a 52-yarder as time expired to win the Monday night game in D.C.