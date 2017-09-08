Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Cops: Hershey Bar Thief Threatens Bronx Store Manager With Box Cutter

Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said they’re looking for a thief who had quite the sweet tooth in the Bronx.

The suspect allegedly took 15 Hershey’s chocolate bars from a Family Dollar store on the Cross Bronx Expressway in Parkchester back on Aug. 26.

Before taking off with the candy he threatened the store manager with a box cutter saying, “I should cut you,” police said.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a hooded sweat shirt with the words “Harlem” on the front.

Anyone with information in regards to this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch