Cops: Hershey Bar Thief Threatens Bronx Store Manager With Box Cutter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said they’re looking for a thief who had quite the sweet tooth in the Bronx.
The suspect allegedly took 15 Hershey’s chocolate bars from a Family Dollar store on the Cross Bronx Expressway in Parkchester back on Aug. 26.
Before taking off with the candy he threatened the store manager with a box cutter saying, “I should cut you,” police said.
Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a hooded sweat shirt with the words “Harlem” on the front.
