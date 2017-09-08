Hurricane Warnings Add Urgency To Florida Evacuations

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — As South Florida fell under hurricane warnings, gas shortages and gridlock plagued thousands of people fleeing for high ground ahead of Irma.

More than a half-million people have been ordered to evacuate to escape Hurricane Irma as it tracks towards the state and that volume turned normally simple trips into tests of will.

Carmen Pardo and her 6-year-old daughter, Valeria, drove around Miami for seven hours, gas station to gas station, frantically searching for somewhere to fill up the tank to evacuate. They found nothing.

“She was saying, ‘Mommy I’m so tired, I can’t do this anymore,'” she said Thursday. “It was craziness.”

By one estimate, nearly 40 percent of the pumps in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale have run dry. With gasoline running out and tensions rising, the Florida Highway Patrol escorted tanker trucks sent to replenish gas stations.

Pardo booked the only flight she could find leaving the city, to Orlando, where she reserved two seats on a bus bound for Tallahassee on Friday.

“It’s the beginning of an adventure,” she said.

Others made it to New York after a long journey north by car.

Brian Throne, his wife, Crystal, and their 7-year-old son arrived in Times Square Thursday night from Melbourne, Florida with the family dog and whatever items they could grab.

“Important papers and medical supplies and then more blankets,” said crystal Throne. “There’s a lot of very sentimental stuff that you can’t bring that you’re hoping you don’t lose, so it’s hard.”

Those lucky enough to have found a plane ticket have been arriving at LaGuardia and are relieved to have escaped.

“I got the last two seats on the plane,” one woman said.

Irma weakened from a Category 5 to a Category 4 Friday morning with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, but it remained a powerful hurricane.

Late Thursday, the National Hurricane Center issued the first hurricane warnings for the Keys and parts of South Florida, including some of the Miami metropolitan area of 6 million people and Lake Okeechobee. It added a storm surge warning and extended watch areas wrapping around the tip of the peninsula.

People along the Atlantic coast anxiously watched the behemoth while Irma battered the Caribbean, killing at least 11 people and leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees.

At least 31,000 people fled the Florida Keys, which could begin seeing wind and rain from Irma as early as Friday night, Gov. Rick Scott said. He noted the size of the powerful storm, and told residents not to become complacent.

“It is wider than our entire state and could cause major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast. Regardless of which coast you live on, be prepared to evacuate,” Scott said. He ordered all public schools, colleges and universities to close Friday through Monday.

Shelters are set up for residents moving out of the storm’s path, but some are starting to fill up.

“It is scary looking at the news and seeing how it wiped out other towns,” one evacuee said.

Irma’s eventual path and Florida’s fate depends on when and how sharp the powerful hurricane takes a right turn, National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said.

“It has become more likely that Irma will make landfall in southern Florida as a dangerous major hurricane,” the Hurricane Center said in a forecast discussion Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters warn Irma could also punish areas more north in Georgia and the Carolinas.

