NJ National Guard, NYC Search & Rescue Task Force Deployed To Florida For Hurricane Irma

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey is deploying troops and a specialized task force to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma.

More than 100 members of the state’s Army National Guard 253rd transportation company departs from Cape May County on Friday for central Florida. The unit is equipped with high-wheeled vehicles.

A Naval reserve unit was deployed on Thursday evening, which is equipped with boats and towing vehicles.

The NYPD is also lending a hand,

Members of the New York City Urban Search and Rescue Task Force were deployed to Florida Thursday. Other members of the task force have also traveled to Houston for Harvey relief efforts.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has issued an order that temporarily waives the international fuel tax agreement and international registration plan for any commercial vehicles traveling through the state to aid areas affected by Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

The suspension remains in effect until Oct. 1.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts severe conditions to begin Saturday in Florida.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has ordered all schools throughout the state to shut down through Monday. Some schools will be used as shelters or staging grounds for relief efforts.

