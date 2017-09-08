Hurricane Irma Weakens To Category 4 Storm As It Slams Turks And Caicos On Path To Florida

CAIBARIEN, Cuba (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday and Cuba evacuated tourists from beachside resorts as the fearsome storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.

The storm weakened from a Category 5 to Category 4 on Friday morning with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph, but it remained a powerful hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some fluctuations in strength are likely over the next day or two but Irma is expected to stay a Category 4 storm.

Waves as high as 20 feet were expected in the Turks and Caicos. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands and the extent of the devastation was unclear.

Irma, the most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded, appeared increasingly likely to rip into heavily populated South Florida on Sunday afternoon after sweeping along Cuba’s northern coast on Saturday.

The first hurricane warnings were issued for parts of southern Florida as people rushed to board up their homes, take their boats out of the water and gas up their cars.

By one estimate, nearly 40 percent of the pumps in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale have run dry. With gasoline running out and tensions rising, the Florida Highway Patrol escorted tanker trucks sent to replenish gas stations.

“It is wider than our entire state and could cause major and life-threatening impacts from coast to coast,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. “Regardless of which coast you live on, be prepared to evacuate.”

Shelters are set up for residents moving out of the storm’s path, but some are starting to fill up.

“It is scary looking at the news and seeing how it wiped out other towns,” one evacuee said.

Forecasters warn Irma could also punish areas more north in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Irma rolled past the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday and spun along the northern coast of Cuba on Friday morning.

In Cuba, hundreds gathered in prayer Thursday asking the country’s patron saint to spare them. Thousands of tourists were evacuated from low-lying keys off the Cuban coast in anticipation of 20-foot storm surges. Buses loaded with tourists began streaming out of Santa Maria, Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo and other keys dotted with all-inclusive resorts.

All residents of the area were under mandatory evacuation orders from the Cuban government, which was moving tens of thousands of people from vulnerable coastline.

The first islands hit by the storm were scenes of terrible destruction.

At least four people were killed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and officials said they expected to find more bodies. Authorities described the damage as catastrophic and said crews were struggling to reopen roads and restore power.

Three more deaths were reported on the British island of Anguilla, as well as Barbuda and the Dutch side of St. Martin.

The hospital on St. Thomas was destroyed and dozens of patients were being evacuated to St. Croix and Puerto Rico by the U.S. Coast Guard. Local official said a U.S. Navy hospital ship was arriving as early as Friday to care for unknown numbers of injured and two Air Force C-130s transport planes were bringing in food and water.

Irma also slammed the French island of St. Barts, tearing off roofs and knocking out electricity in the high-end tourist destination.

In Haiti, officials warned that could change as Irma continued to lash Haiti, where deforested hillsides are prone to devastating mudslides that have wiped out entire neighborhoods of precariously built homes in flood zones.

“We are vulnerable. We don’t have any equipment to help the population,” Josue Alusma, mayor of the northern city of Port de Paix, said on Radio Zenith FM.

On Barbuda, nearly every building was damaged when the hurricane’s core crossed almost directly over the island early Wednesday. About 60 percent of its roughly 1,400 residents were left homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.

Farther out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Jose strengthened into a Category 3 storm with 120 mph winds and posed a potential threat for Saturday to some of the same islands ravaged by Irma.

