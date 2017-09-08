AP Source: NFL Suspends Former Giants Kicker Josh Brown 6 Games For Abusing Wife

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the ruling says the NFL has suspended former New York Giants kicker and current free agent Josh Brown for six games. The decision follows a league review of Brown’s repeated abuse of his former wife while they were married.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the NFL had not released its ruling.

ESPN first reported the suspension, the second handed to Brown for abusing his former wife, Molly.

The NFL “concluded there was a violation of our personal conduct policy and imposed 6 game suspension which he accepted without appeal,” a league official told ESPN in a text message.

Brown served a one-game suspension at the start of last season. He was eventually released by the Giants in late October after authorities in Washington state released a report on their investigation into his arrest in 2015. Details in the report angered many because Brown received a suspension of only one game.

Even though Brown is unsigned, he will begin serving his suspension immediately, ESPN reported.

Brown admitted in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in February that that he physically abused his ex-wife, although, he insisted he never struck her.

“The world now thinks that I beat my wife. I never hit her, never once.

“I mean I had put my hands on her. I kicked the chair. I held her down. The holding down was the worst moment in our marriage,” he added.

When Brown was asked how people are supposed to reconcile that he admitted to physically abusing his wife but not hitting her, he answered: “They’re not supposed to. What I did was wrong. Period.”

