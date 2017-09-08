Schumer Wants Federal Review After Hundreds Lose Mail In Larchmont

LARCHMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Larchmont’s mail problems have drawn federal attention.
Adrian Harrison told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones that she thought she was the only one having problems.
“No mail Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and finally we got mail yesterday, although it was not the equivalent of six days accumulated mail,” she said.
She posted the complaint on the town of Larchmont’s Facebook page.
“And they saw that hundreds of others, it wasn’t just one little postal group, but it was a lot of people spread,” Senator Chuck Schumer said.
Schumer has demanded a top to bottom postal review and a solution.
New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson concurred.
“Not a matter of getting catalogs late, it’s a matter of receiving bills late which can result in discontinued service, delayed social security payments for people who are living check to check,” he said.
Officials held a news conference in the backyard of a woman who lost passports in the mail.