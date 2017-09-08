Last Florida Evacuees Arrive At LaGuardia Ahead Of Irma

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some of the last Florida evacuees arrived at LaGuardia Airport Friday, ahead of Hurricane Irma.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, getting out by air was growing more and more difficult. With every hour that passed, flights got canceled and Florida airports prepared for shutdown.

Those who did make it out were grateful.

“I’m glad I made it, but I feel bad for the people that are there,” said Laura Ezry.

It took two flights over two days for Ezry, an attorney, to get to LaGuardia Airport and flee her home in South Florida.

There was an overnight in Atlanta, and $600 for a one way trip on Delta.

Now she’s in New York, unplanned, with no big plans.

“Staying at a hotel, visiting relatives, waiting it out,” Ezry said.

Meanwhile, Barbara Levy locked up her apartment in Naples, Florida and brought only a backpack with a single change of clothes. She is staying with her sister, Robin Findling, in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, and is unsure when she’ll go home…

“I’m exhausted,” Levy said. “I really want to get some sleep.”

“I’m grateful that she’s here, she’s safe, and no one has to worry about her,” Findling said.

The travelers expressed mixed emotions — relief to be out of the storm’s path, but also concern and anxiety — especially from those who have left close family members behind.

“My parents are still there because we have dogs and a cat, and they’re going to hunker down and try and do what they can,” said Madison Fischer of Vero Beach.

“It’s a vacation for me, coming up here for a couple of days,” said Tom Wicelinski of Melbourne.

Tom Wicelinski also just happened to have already booked to a ticket to LaGuardia weeks ago to attend a family party.

“Four days of putting up shutters, trimming trees, putting things away, roping things down,” he said.

But his wife stayed behind.

“We had nobody to watch the fur babies, so she elected not only to go to work today but stay home and watch the kiddies,” he said. “I’m hoping she still there when I get back.”

As airports around Florida continue to shut down ahead of Irma’s arrival, many here in New York say they feel lucky to have made it out.

“I’m happy to be up here, but I’m worried,” said Fischer.

The latest models from the National Hurricane Center had Irma tracking farther west than originally forecast and making landfall on the West Coast of Florida.

But while Irma weakened slightly Friday, it remained dangerous and deadly.

EXTRA: Staying In Irma’s Path? What You Should Know

Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged people in coastal and low-lying areas to heed evacuation orders. Across the state, some 850,000 people were ordered to leave their homes, clogging interstates as far north as Atlanta.

“If you’ve been ordered to evacuate and are still home, please go,” Scott said. “Today is the day to do the right thing for your family and get inland to safety.”

Scott said he knows it’s hard to evacuate your home, but said every Floridian should “take this seriously and be aggressive to protect their family.”

“Possessions can be replaced,” he said. “Your family cannot be replaced.”

Scott said people fleeing could use the shoulder lane on highways, but he hasn’t reversed the southbound lanes. Several small communities around Lake Okeechobee in the south-central part of Florida were added to the evacuation list because the lake may overflow, the governor said.

“You don’t have to go a long way. You can go to a shelter in your county,” Scott said. “This storm is powerful and deadly. We are running out of time.”

Forecasters predicted a storm surge of 6 to 12 feet above ground level along Florida’s southwest coast and in the Keys. As much as a foot of rain could fall, with isolated spots receiving 20 inches.