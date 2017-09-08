Orlando Man Gives Needy Stranger Last Generator at Lowe’s

1010 WINS — When managers at the Lowe’s store in Orlando announced a surprise shipment of generators at 7 a.m. Thursday, needy residents who didn’t evacuate picked them all up within two hours.
As soon as Pam Brekke of Sanford, FL heard the news, she quickly traveled over 30 miles from her home to Orlando hoping to secure one. Pam desperately needed one for her ailing father who requires an oxygen system. Unfortunately, as she has experienced at numerous locations across the state over the last couple of days, she arrived too late.
That’s when Pam’s guardian angel Ramon Santiago stepped in. Santiago, just another customer at Lowe’s that day, walked up to the visibly distraught woman and gave her the generator he was about to purchase, not knowing why she was in tears.
“She needs the generator,” Santiago told WFTV/ABCNews. “It’s OK. No worry for them.”
“I’m very overwhelmed by that man,” a tearful Brekke said. “That gentleman was a great gentleman right there. God will bless that man.”
-Joe Cingrana