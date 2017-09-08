Lovable Sea Turtle Rehabilitated And Released Back To Ocean

1010 WINS — This sea turtle was finally released back to the sea after months of rehabilitation.

Gabriel was first found by the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida at Satellite Beach. When the zoo discovered him, he was emaciated and covered in barnacles.

After his rehabilitation, the lovable animal had gained 20 pounds thanks to nutritious food, vitamins and antibiotics. The zoo treated Gabriel for intestinal parasites.

Credit: Brevard Zoo

“Sea turtles have been swimming in our oceans for millions of years,” said the zoo’s sea turtle program coordinator, Melanie Stadle. She assured that despite Hurricane Irma, Gabriel will be fine. “They are more than equipped to deal with this kind of weather.”

Gabriel, who’s a subadult loggerhead, was ready to be released back into the ocean and plenty of zoo staff came to see him off.

Safe travels Gabriel!

