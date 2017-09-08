8.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (CBSNewYork) — Rescuers are searching through the rubble for survivors after a massive 8.1 magnitude earthquake rocked the coast of southern Mexico.

The quake struck just before midnight, toppling houses in Chiapas state and setting off a tsunami warning.

At least five people were killed in the quake, including two children.

Video shows light fixtures swaying from shocks that are so strong, they were felt as far away as Mexico City where people gathered in the streets fearing buildings would collapse.

