NYPD: 2 Men Try To Extort Money From Times Square Hotel Guest

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are wanted for allegedly trying to extort $1,000 from a 36-year-old man at a Times Square hotel.
It happened back on Aug. 29 at the Intercontinental Hotel on West 44th Street.
As the suspects followed the victim to an ATM in the lobby, he notified hotel security of what was happening and asked them to call the police, according to the NYPD.
That’s when the suspects took off.
According to the Daily News, the suspects were trying to blackmail the victim, identified by the newspaper as an Australian politician, after police sources said he ordered a massage.
