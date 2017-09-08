Passengers Rescued From Tour Boat After Engine Room Fire Near Governors Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fire broke out in the engine room of a tour boat near Governors Island Friday morning, prompting a rescue effort.
The fire broke out at around 11:30 a.m. aboard the tour boat Jewel. There were 95 people on board the boat at the time, which can carry up to 300 passengers.
There were no reports of injuries.
Footage from the scene showed passengers wearing life preservers being rescued by FDNY, NYPD and other boats.
The Jewel passengers were able to board rescue vessels and were transported to safety at a nearby pier.
