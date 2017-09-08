WCBS Newsradio 880 Receives Prestigious NAB Marconi Legendary Station Of The Year Award

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — WCBS Newsradio 880 has been received the prestigious National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Legendary Station of the Year award.

The station received the award Thursday night at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards in Austin, Texas.

“For 50 years WCBS AM has served as a witness to history,” CBS New York radio market manager Marc Rayfield said while accepting the award on behalf of the station. “If it happened in New York City, there’s a good chance that New Yorkers first heard it on Newsradio 880 just as they still do today.”

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards were established in 1989 and is named after inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi.

The awards recognize outstanding personalities and stations in the radio industry.

This year, WCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York.

The all-news radio station first went on air on Aug. 28, 1967.

