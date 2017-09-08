Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Westchester Officials Discuss Storm Preparedness Amid Major U.S. Hurricanes

Filed Under: Kelly Waldron, Storm Preparedness, Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County is taking action to prepare in the event of storm activity.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, Westchester County has gathered first responders and other officials each year since Superstorm Sandy in 2012 to discuss event preparedness in case another storm hits.

It just so happened that this year’s fell right in the middle of major hurricanes.

County Executive Rob Astorino said they have learned a lot since Sandy, especially the importance of local officials having the power to make decisions.

“If it got caught in the bureaucracy, it just stalled everything and that added to frustration and also put everybody is a dangerous situation,” Astorino said.

He said coordination and communication are key, especially for the public.

“If you have a mandatory evacuation and people don’t leave, they need to realize that nobody is coming to get them for a long period of time and so they are putting themselves at risk,” Astorino said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch