CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Where And How To Commemorate 9/11

Filed Under: 16th anniversary of 9/11, 9/11 ceremonies, 911, Jessica Allen, Memorials, September 11th, Tribute in Light

By Jessica Allen

Sixteen years ago, the nation experienced a devastating tragedy, with lingering trauma and devastation. On September 11, the city will come together at various ceremonies and memorials, giving participants the chance to grieve, to mourn, to contemplate, to remember and to heal.

9/11 Memorial
180 Greenwich St.
New York, NY 10006
(212) 312-8800
www.911memorial.org

There is perhaps no better place to seek solace on the 16th anniversary than the 9/11 Memorial. The two largest waterfalls in North America cascade into two memorial pools, where the Twin Towers once sat; the effect is simultaneously immensely powerful and utterly calming. Inscribed in bronze around the reflecting pools are the names of every single person who died on February 26, 1993, and September 11, 2001. The plaza also features 400 trees, including the so-called Survivor Tree, a callery pear tree that somehow made it through the attacks. It’s thriving today. Open daily 7:30 am to 9 pm, free.   

Postcards
St. George Esplanade
Bank Street
Staten Island, NY 10301
www.visitstatenisland.com

Staten Island’s memorial to the more than 270 Staten Island residents killed on September 11th and in the 1993 WTC bombing is known as Postcards. Architect Masayuki Sono specially designed the memorial’s two white wings to resemble huge postcards, floating up to the borough’s lost loved ones and honoring their memories. Inside the wings are granite plaques bearing the victim’s name, birth date and place of work, as well as his/her silhouette. The wings themselves perfectly frame Lower Manhattan, where the towers stood. Open daily, 24 hours, free.  

September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance 
Various venues
New York, NY
www.eventbrite.com

In 2009, Congress dedicated September 11th as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, a bipartisan attempt to transform a dark time into a chance to heal, help and sow seeds of optimism in communities around the United States. Opportunities abound for giving back in the New York area, from reorganizing a library in an underserved neighborhood in Brooklyn to weeding and composting in a garden in Harlem to packing and delivering meals to the homeless around the city. Saturday, September 9, through Monday, September 11, see schedule for details and registration info.    

NYFD Memorial Service
New York City Fire Museum
278 Spring St.
New York, NY, 10013
(212) 691-1303
www.nycfiremuseum.org

The New York City Fire Department Museum has a permanent exhibit dedicated to the 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11, including photos of the fallen, tools and other items recovered from Ground Zero, and a timeline chronicling the events of that terrible day. On the 16th anniversary, the museum will be open free of charge (from 10 am to 5 pm), with a special memorial service taking place and appearances by the FD Color Guard, Captain, Chaplain, Chief of the Department, and others. Monday, September 11, memorial service begins at 11 am, free.   

Calling of the Names Ceremony
St. Paul’s Churchyard
209 Broadway
New York, NY 10007
(212) 602-0800
www.trinitywallstreet.org

In the aftermath of the September 11th, St. Paul’s Church was transformed into a sanctuary and refuge, especially for the first responders and volunteers who worked around the clock at the World Trade Center site. Although the church is located across the street, it was miraculously unscathed by the attacks. At the second annual Calling of the Names Ceremony, the names of every deceased 9/11 responder, rescue and recovery worker, and volunteer will be read aloud, regardless of whether that person’s death was related to 9/11. Monday, September 11, ceremony begins at 4 pm, free.

Tribute in Light
Various venues
New York, NY
www.911memorial.org

One of the most poignant and meaningful of all the ceremonies taking place on September 11 is the annual Tribute of Light. Comprised of 88 searchlights that form two light beams, this art installation echoes the Twin Towers, serving as a powerful reminder of what was destroyed. The tribute extends four miles into the night sky and is visible for a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan. Among the best spots for viewing it are the 9/11 Memorial Museum, Union Square Park and Gantry State Park. Monday, September 11, lights on go on at dusk and last until dawn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch