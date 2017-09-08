Reports: Yankees-Rays Series Next Week Moved To Citi Field

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hurricane Irma is forcing next week’s three-game series between the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays to be relocated to Citi Field, according to multiple reports.
The games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were originally scheduled to be played at Tropicana Field in Tampa. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin were among the first to report on the venue change Friday.
The games will be played at 7:10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. The Mets, who play their home games at Citi Field, are off Monday before beginning a nine-game road trip.
Tampa Bay will be the home team in all three games. The Yankees-Rays series later this month will still be played at Yankee Stadium.
According to Sherman, baseball officials first tried to move the game to neutral cities, including Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Chicago, but could not secure enough hotel rooms on short notice. By playing in New York, only one team must find hotel rooms.
A Category 4 storm, Irma is expected to make landfall in South Florida on Sunday morning.