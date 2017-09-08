Hurricane Irma: Latest | Irma Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Reports: Yankees-Rays Series Next Week Moved To Citi Field

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hurricane Irma is forcing next week’s three-game series between the Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays to be relocated to Citi Field, according to multiple reports.

The games Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were originally scheduled to be played at Tropicana Field in Tampa. The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin were among the first to report on the venue change Friday.

MORE: Florida Governor Urges Residents To Evacuate | Irma’s Track

The games will be played at 7:10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. The Mets, who play their home games at Citi Field, are off Monday before beginning a nine-game road trip.

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The Yankees’ Starlin Castro gets the forced out at second base on Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier on May 19, 2017, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay will be the home team in all three games. The Yankees-Rays series later this month will still be played at Yankee Stadium.

MORE: Sweeny: Keen Eye, Deep Knowledge Of Baseball Paved Way For Stick’s Success

According to Sherman, baseball officials first tried to move the game to neutral cities, including Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Chicago, but could not secure enough hotel rooms on short notice. By playing in New York, only one team must find hotel rooms.

A Category 4 storm, Irma is expected to make landfall in South Florida on Sunday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch