9/9 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a splendid Saturday across the area with bright skies and pleasant temps. Skies will stay clear tonight and temps will drop into the 40s & 50s overnight… definitely feeling like fall!

Tomorrow morning looks great if you’re heading out to the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure…and things stay great all day!

Tons of sun, low humidity, light breeze, and highs in the upper 60s & low 70s.

The nice weather will continue Monday with sunny skies and high temps in the upper 80s. Have a great night and enjoy the weekend!

