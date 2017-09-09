Already Stretched Thin From Harvey, Area Red Cross Teams Deployed To Help With Irma’s Aftermath

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The American Red Cross is launching a massive response to assist in recovery efforts in areas ravaged by the catastrophic Hurricane Irma.

The organization says teams will be sent to the U.S. Virgin Islands through Florida, all the way to the mid-Atlantic region as needed.

Jason Lyons is from the Virgin Islands, and says he looks forward to helping out his former home.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” he tells 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern. “I am so happy I am able to say I’m going back to contribute where I just came from.”

Jason said he’s flying to St. Croix along with two members of the FDNY’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), which includes Doug Baton.

“The situations are so dynamic that you really don’t know what you’re going to do every single day you wake up,” Baton tells 1010 WINS.

The team will be in the Caribbean for three weeks providing shelter and food, with the expectation that there won’t be electricity or running water.

But between Hurricane Harvey and now Irma, they say it’s all hands on deck.

“We’ve never had an experience where we’ve had two epic storms at the same time,” New York Region Red Cross CEO Josh Lockwood tells WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman.

Lockwood says he may even end up in a shelter helping those affected by storms.

“Virtually every member of our staff and volunteer base in greater New York will deploy for some stint or another,” he said.

They need volunteers, and they need money. The national Red Cross has raised almost a quarter of a billion dollars over the last two weeks.

Former NBA great Tim Duncan has also asked for help for the Virgin Islands, and says he will match donations up to the first $1 million.

Duncan wrote on The Players’ Tribune that he is donating $250,000 immediately to storm relief efforts after there was extensive damage from Hurricane Irma, and noting that Hurricane Jose has developed behind.

The retired San Antonio Spurs star was born and grew up on the Virgin Islands, and writes that many of his old friends are suffering. He says that “no one knows what the place will look like when the rain stops.”

Duncan was raised in St. Croix, which was crippled by Hurricane Hugo in 1989 when he was 13.

Duncan also says he will charter a plane to ship supplies from San Antonio to St. Croix when the weather allows, and put together a team to help manage the relief efforts.

If you’d like to help, visit the Red Cross’s website.

