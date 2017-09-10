9/10 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks! It’s a chilly start out there with temps in the 40s for some…so grab an extra layer if you’re heading out! It’ll be a gorgeous day with sunny skies and comfy temps in the upper 60s & low 70s.
Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s along with sunshine and low humidity. Tuesday will see a bit more cloud cover with temps in the mid 70s.
Some showers are possible Tuesday night but the better bet will be some spotty showers & rumbles on Wednesday, so you’ll wanna keep that umbrella handy for the middle of the workweek.
Have a great day!