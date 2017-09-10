Irma Slams Florida: Latest | Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Aaron Judge’s 40th Homer Lands Yankees Slugger In Elite Company

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has become the second major league rookie to hit 40 homers.

With his solo shot in the fourth inning Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the 25-year-old joined Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees to hit 40 homers at age 25 or younger.

Mark McGwire hit 49 homers as a rookie for Oakland in 1987.

Judge’s 40 homers are the most in the American League this season.

His walk in the second inning was his 107th of the season, a major league record for rookies.

