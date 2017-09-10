First Ever Tropical Storm Warning For Atlanta As Irma Hits Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — For the first time, a tropical storm warning has been issued for the city of Atlanta as Hurricane Irma hits Florida on its way to Georgia.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia, said Sunday it was the first time such a warning had been issued for the metro Atlanta area. High wind warnings have been issued in previous storms.
The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. Peak winds were expected to reach 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph.
The weather service says storm threats include damage to porches, carports, sheds and unanchored mobile homes. Roads may become impassable due to debris. Power outages could occur.
It also says significant river flooding is possible in much of southeastern, eastern and central Georgia.
Irma made landfall on Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys Sunday morning. It’s expected to hit the Tampa-St. Petersburg areas early Monday before eventually moving into Georgia.
