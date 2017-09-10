CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Irma Slams Florida: Latest | Tips & InfoCBS Miami | CBSN | Track | Photos | Videos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Floridians Worry About Damage As They Take Refuge In Hotel In Miramar

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Jessica Layton, Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Many people rode out Hurricane Irma in a hotel north of Miami Sunday night, as information trickled in about destruction around the state.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, hurricane-force winds howled near a hotel in Miramar filled with the weary and worried from all over Florida.

“We’ve been through others, but nothing like this,” said Ida Giarratana, 91.

Giarratana and her 98-year-old husband, Eugene, are originally from Scarsdale, Westchester County. They have since made a life in the southern part of the Sunshine State, but cannot remember being this nervous since they moved there.

“This is the worst, and I wish God watches over everyone,” Giarratana said.

While she and her husband were safe, Giarratana said, “(It) just gets to be too much.”

The hotel lost power for much of the day. One tired mom used a plate to fan her sweating children.

Inside, it was dark and sticky. But at least it was safe.

“The most important thing is we have life, and thank God for that,” said Lourdes Vasquez of Pembroke Pines. “We’re in a safe, secure place.”

Vasquez prides herself on her positive attitude. And it was no surprise that when storm evacuees erupted in song, she took the lead.

But as the group sang and danced, they did not know what kind of mess Irma left in their path.

The roads in Miramar near Fort Lauderdale were blocked by uprooted trees and massive branches, and were covered with palms. Families feared it was just a small sample of what they would see when they finally left the lobby.

“We don’t know what to expect,” said Amanda Rae Carrillo of Fort Lauderdale. “I am really worried about our home.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch