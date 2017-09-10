Local Utility Crews Headed To Florida To Help With Irma Outages

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Local utility crews are headed to Florida, where hundreds of thousands of people are without power as Hurricane Irma’s winds and rain lash the state.

Florida Power & Light Company said that about 430,000 customers were without power Sunday morning. Miami-Dade County had the most outages with about 250,000. Broward County had 130,000 outages. Palm Beach County had more than 40,000 outages.

The company has said it expects millions of people to lose power, with some areas experiences prolonged outages.

In New Jersey, 154 PSE&G crews rolled Sunday morning for a three to four week deployment in Florida, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported. The utility said they are headed to Lake City, Florida and should arrive there by late Monday.

“We’ll be putting up new poles if needed, installing wiring, fixing transformers, doing whatever that host utility needs us to do,” PSE&G spokesperson Karen Johnson told 1010 WINS.

Johnson said thousands of crews from around the country, including Florida, came up to help when the Tri-State area was hit by Superstorm Sandy.

“And now we are in a position to help our neighbors in the south do the same,” she said.

There are about 16,000 men and women already in Florida, according to Florida Power & Light, from 30 different states.

The PSE&G crews will be joined by 60 crews from Con Edison and Orange & Rockland Utilities in New York.

