Police Seek Help In Locating Missing 12-Year-Old Bronx Boy

Filed Under: Bronx, Missing child

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy from the Bronx.

Police say 12-year-old Cameron Crews was last seen just after 8am Sunday outside of his home on East 152nd Street in the Woodstock section.

12-year-old Cameron Crews has been missing since early Sunday. (credit: NYPD)

Cameron is black, 5’3″ tall and 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

