Police Seek Help In Locating Missing 12-Year-Old Bronx Boy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy from the Bronx.
Police say 12-year-old Cameron Crews was last seen just after 8am Sunday outside of his home on East 152nd Street in the Woodstock section.
Cameron is black, 5’3″ tall and 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.